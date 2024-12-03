Woligo Partners with Workz360 to Revolutionize Insurance Access for Independent Contractors

Woligo Logo

Independent professionals often have to navigate a complex system on their own just to find the right coverage” — Brian Mauck

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woligo , a leading provider of insurance and benefit solutions, is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Workz360, a prominent business-enablement platform for the self-employed community, to make it easier for freelancers to better protect themselves, their business, and their loved ones.This partnership will provide Workz360’s extensive network of freelancers and independent contractors with direct access to Woligo's suite of customizable insurance solutions including health, disability, accident, and business insurance.“Independent professionals often have to navigate a complex system on their own just to find the right coverage,” said Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development at Woligo. “We’re thrilled to partner with Workz360 to offer their users direct access to insurance packages tailored to their needs, along with tools to help them better understand their coverage options.”“At Workz360, we’re dedicated to empowering freelancers by connecting them with resources that enhance their work and livelihood,” said Amanda Graham, VP of Strategic Solutions, of Workz360. “Partnering with Woligo allows us to offer a critical layer of protection to our community, helping to ensure our members can focus on what they do best.”For more information about this partnership or to learn how Woligo can help you access the right insurance solutions, please visit www.woligonow.com ####About WoligoWoligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo, a member of the Cameron Group, stands as one of the 13 privately held companies guided by four generations of Cameron family leadership since 1959. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.About Workz360Workz360, a member of FlexTek Group, provides the digital space for independent professionals to take control of their careers with a network of supportive peers, an ecosystem of administrative services, and powerful technology to find and handle work quickly and easily. For innovative businesses that want to avoid time-consuming hiring or need professional workers at short notice, Workz360 provides a platform to find, engage and manage the ideal talent quickly and cost-effectively. Workz360 is revolutionizing the way independent professionals and businesses connect, work, and grow. Learn more at www.workz360.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.