Woligo Launches Affiliate Program to Help Financial Professionals Promote Income Protection

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woligo , a leading provider of insurance and benefit solutions, is excited to launch its new Affiliate Marketing Program for financial professionals across the country - empowering advisors, wealth managers, and influencers to educate clients about the importance of Income Protection (Disability Insurance) while earning through successful referrals.As more individuals turn to financial experts for guidance in managing their future, this innovative program offers a seamless way for industry professionals to introduce Disability Insurance to their clients as a key part of long-term financial planning. Participants in the affiliate program will be equipped with tools, resources, and custom marketing materials to help communicate the value of protecting income and assets in the event of a disability.“At Woligo, we believe in creating win-win scenarios for both financial professionals and their clients,” said Jennifer Dunn, Director of Operations and Innovation at Woligo. “By joining our affiliate program, participants not only increase awareness around the significance of disability insurance but also have a chance to build their own business through meaningful referrals.”This program allows financial professionals to enhance their portfolio with the valuable inclusion of Disability Insurance:• Income Protection:Disability insurance helps protect a client’s income in the event of illness or injury, helping to ensure they can still cover essential expenses like mortgages, retirement contributions, and daily living costs.• Fills Coverage Gaps:Many clients may assume they are fully covered through workers’ compensation or government programs, which may offer limited benefits. Disability insurance helps provide more comprehensive coverage, especially for situations that aren’t work-related.• Supports Financial Wellness:Disability insurance contributes to overall financial wellness by helping clients stay financially secure during unexpected events. Promoting this product can help advisors reinforce their role as advocates for their clients’ long-term financial health.This initiative marks Woligo’s continued commitment to expanding access to essential insurance coverage. To learn more about Woligo’s Affiliate Marketing Program or to apply, visit www.WoligoNow.com/partner-with-woligo/ About WoligoWoligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo, a member of the Cameron Group, stands as one of the 13 privately held companies guided by four generations of Cameron family leadership since 1959. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.

