Pioneer Physicians Network Announces Network Change with Humana Medicare Advantage

Patients encouraged to review 2026 Medicare plan options to continue receiving care from Pioneer Physicians Network providers.

We value our patients and do not take any potential disruption lightly. Our priority is to continue providing great care to all our patients.” — Jason Shawbell, President

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc., a trusted provider of community-based healthcare for more than 30 years, has informed Humana and ChoiceCare of its intent to end participation in their Medicare Advantage (MA) networks effective January 1, 2026.

Despite efforts to reach terms that reflect the level of care management, access, and quality outcomes Pioneer delivers, Pioneer and Humana were unable to reach an agreement that aligns with Pioneer’s commitment to high-quality, accessible patient care. While Pioneer remains open to continued discussions, the organization is moving forward with notice of this network change to ensure patients have ample time to review coverage options. Pioneer’s current agreement with Humana MA ends December 31, 2025.

“We value our patients and do not take any potential disruption lightly,” said Jason Shawbell, President of Pioneer Physicians Network. “Our priority is to continue providing great care to all our patients, and this early notice allows time for those with Humana Medicare Advantage to make informed coverage decisions.”

Beginning this week, Pioneer Physicians Network is mailing and emailing notification letters to patients enrolled in Humana Medicare Advantage. These letters explain that Pioneer will no longer participate in the Humana MA network beginning January 1, 2026. Affected patients are reassured that their care is not ending, and Pioneer continues to accept several other Medicare Advantage plans, including:

• Aetna

• Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

• SummaCare

• UnitedHealthcare

Patients are encouraged to review their coverage options during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (October 15 – December 7). To continue receiving care from their Pioneer providers, patients should consider selecting another Medicare Advantage plan accepted by Pioneer. If patients are currently receiving ongoing treatment or have scheduled procedures, Pioneer will work with them to ensure continuity of care during this transition period, consistent with Medicare Advantage requirements.

Federal regulations prohibit providers from recommending specific plans. However, Pioneer has partnered with independent, licensed insurance brokers who can provide impartial guidance to patients evaluating their options. Patients may:

• Contact a Medicare advisor at (330) 220-1585 or a local agent at (330) 510-5711 (TTY 711).

• Visit seniorhealthconnect.com/PPN to view local plan options, watch educational videos, or connect with licensed agents.

• Visit www.Medicare.gov to compare plans and confirm enrollment periods.

Pioneer Physicians Network remains committed to clear communication, transparency, and compassionate care throughout this process. Patients can find an up-to-date list of accepted insurance plans at www.pioneerphysicians.com/patients/

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.