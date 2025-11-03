Pioneer Physicians Network Welcomes New Provider to Fairlawn Location

Dr. Forest Galloway

Akron Native to Expand Patient-Centered Care at Ohio Family Practice in 2026

I am excited to be part of a system that prides itself in promoting a patient-centered approach to serving our community.” — Forest Galloway, MD

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network is pleased to announce the addition of Forest Galloway, MD, to Ohio Family Practice in Fairlawn, expanding access to high-quality primary care services in the community. Dr. Galloway brings his passion for patient-centered care and a commitment to preventive medicine. He will begin accepting new patients in 2026.

Dr. Galloway earned his medical degree from NEOMED in Rootstown, Ohio, and is completing residency training at the Summa Health Family Medicine Residency in Akron, Ohio. “As an Akron native I appreciate Pioneer’s focus on providing high-quality and cost-effective care for families here in Northeast Ohio. I am excited to be part of a system that prides itself in promoting a patient-centered approach to serving our community,” Dr. Galloway said. “Family medicine offers the opportunity to practice medicine with a focus on prevention rather than just intervention by building meaningful relationships that allow us to understand and improve health together, not simply react to illnesses.”

Pioneer Physicians Network is a group of independent physician-led practices specializing in Family Practice, Pediatrics, and Internal Medicine. “We are excited and proud to welcome Dr. Galloway to Pioneer!” said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, CEO. “His passion for primary care and commitment to patients are evident and will greatly benefit the community.”

With convenient locations and a collaborative care model, Pioneer Physicians continues to invest in the future of community-based healthcare by providing a growing range of services, including same-day visits, after-hours clinics, and central laboratory services. The physicians are dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and personalized care, ensuring every patient receives the attention and treatment they deserve.

About Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc.:

Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc. is the largest physician-owned medical group in Northeast Ohio focused entirely on delivering high-quality, patient-focused primary care. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

