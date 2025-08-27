Pioneer Physicians Network CEO Honored with Outstanding Family Medicine Award from Ohio University Heritage College

Dr. Vikki DiGennaro, CEO of Pioneer Physicians Network

Recognition highlights Dr. Victoria DiGennaro’s dedication to family medicine, medical education, and leadership in primary care.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc. is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, has been presented with the Outstanding Family Medicine Award by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. This prestigious recognition is awarded “in appreciation for dedication and contributions to excellence in medical education.”

The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine is Ohio’s largest medical school and the top university in the state for graduates practicing in primary care. The Outstanding Family Medicine Award is especially meaningful as the nominations come directly from the medical students.

Pioneer Physicians Network congratulates Dr. DiGennaro on this well-deserved recognition and thanks the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine for honoring excellence in family medicine and education.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

