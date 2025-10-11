KFSHRC Expands Access to Specialized Healthcare Across Saudi Arabia Through Nationwide Collaboration Program

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for specialized healthcare rises and access outside major cities remains limited, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre KFSHRC ) has emerged as a leading model in expanding access to advanced medical services across Saudi Arabia. For nearly three decades, its Healthcare Collaboration Program, established 28 years ago, has bridged geographical and logistical barriers to ensure equitable access to care.With 35 offices distributed throughout the Kingdom, the program enables patients to receive specialized medical services within their regions, reducing the need for travel and associated costs. In partnership with the Ministry of Health and other national healthcare institutions, the initiative also enhances clinical, educational, and training capabilities across the healthcare ecosystem.The program coordinates outpatient appointments, surgeries, inpatient admissions, referrals, and follow-ups, in addition to prescription renewals and medical reporting. A dedicated blood collection service sends samples to KFSHRC’s main laboratory in Riyadh within 24 hours for analysis, providing patients with results remotely. In the past year alone, nearly 14,000 blood samples were processed through this system, allowing patients to benefit from KFSHRC’s diagnostic expertise without leaving their hometowns.KFSHRC also extends its specialized expertise through telemedicine and remote intensive care services, as well as second medical opinions for regional and international healthcare providers. Its physicians review medical reports from across Saudi Arabia and beyond, offering expert recommendations to improve diagnostics and treatment. The program additionally organizes virtual educational lectures and certified medical conferences to promote knowledge sharing and continuous professional development for healthcare practitioners.Through its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, scheduled for October 27 to 29 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, KFSHRC will showcase its latest advances, including T-cell therapy, robotic surgery techniques, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and its multi-organ transplant portfolio.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was also included in Newsweek’s lists of the World’s Best 250 Hospitals and the World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2025.

