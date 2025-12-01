Dr. Majid Alfayyadh: 7% of KFSHRC’s Surgeries Are Now Performed Using Robotic Systems

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), revealed that approximately seven percent of all surgeries conducted at the hospital are now performed using robotic systems, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s adoption of advanced surgical technologies. He emphasized that this shift has already resulted in reduced complications, shorter hospital stays, lower infection risks, and an enhanced patient experience.Dr. Alfayyadh delivered these remarks during his participation at the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Tokyo, where he discussed the hospital’s ongoing transformation and its strategy to expand the role of high-precision surgical platforms. He noted that KFSHRC is actively working toward positioning robotic surgery as a primary option within its operating rooms, reflecting strong clinical outcomes and increasing adoption among surgical teams.He explained that this progress aligns with KFSHRC’s broader investment strategy, which focuses on biotechnology, genomics, digital health, and advanced surgical innovation. These domains, he said, are central to strengthening the hospital’s global competitiveness and meeting national healthcare needs.Dr. Alfayyadh also highlighted a series of landmark achievements, including the hospital’s first-ever robotic-assisted removal of a brain tumor using 3-D mapping technology, demonstrating the potential of next-generation minimally invasive surgery.He affirmed that KFSHRC’s commitment to expanding robotic capabilities is part of a larger effort to build a globally competitive healthcare model, ensuring safer procedures, faster recovery, and improved outcomes for patients across the Kingdom and beyond.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

