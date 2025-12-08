KFSHRC Wins Three International Awards in Treasury and Cash Management in the Healthcare Sector

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been recognized with three international awards in Treasury and Cash Management in the healthcare sector. The awards include Best Cash Management Strategy and Best Treasury Transformation from International Finance Magazine, and Best Cash Management Practices from Global Business Outlook.These recognitions reflect the hospital’s strong commitment to financial governance and the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance sustainability.Through a comprehensive strategic plan, KFSHRC succeeded in improving liquidity management, expanding banking partnerships, and strengthening financing programs and employee benefits. The hospital also activated social responsibility initiatives with banking partners, supporting operational sustainability and overall financial efficiency.The impact of these achievements extends directly to patient care, enabling the hospital to reinvest resources into medical infrastructure, expand specialized programs, adopt advanced medical technologies, and attract and train highly skilled national talent. This contributes to elevating the quality of care and enhancing the patient experience.The awards from International Finance and Global Business Outlook are among the most prestigious global recognitions in financial management. They honor institutions that demonstrate excellence in liquidity management, sustainability, automation, and continuous improvement.KFSHRC is ranked 1st in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 healthcare academic institutions for 2025. It also holds the title of the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed in Newsweek’s rankings of the World’s Best Hospitals, Smart Hospitals, and Specialty Hospitals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.