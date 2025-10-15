NedGraphics Launches 2026 Software Update, Setting a New Standard for Textile Design

Latest release introduces artificial intelligence, immersive 3D simulation, and intelligent file management to transform design and production workflows

AI, 3D simulation, and intelligent asset management are no longer optional. They are the foundation of how the industry will work moving forward. This release is the beginning of a new era.” — Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NedGraphics, a global leader in textile and apparel design software, today announced the official launch of NedGraphics 2026, a groundbreaking software release that introduces artificial intelligence, immersive 3D simulation, and intelligent file management to textile design and production workflows.

The NedGraphics 2026 update represents more than a software upgrade. It establishes a new industry benchmark by embedding next-generation tools across both design and production. From AI-powered colorway assistants to advanced U3M 3D simulations and the introduction of NEDTag for smarter file management, NedGraphics 2026 empowers professionals to design with confidence, accelerate approvals, and simplify complexity across every stage of development.

A major step forward in creativity, Easy Coloring Premium and NedGraphics for Adobe® Photoshop® now feature AI-driven Colorway Assistants. These tools enable designers to instantly generate production-ready palettes from simple text prompts, reducing time spent searching for inspiration and accelerating the creative process.

Simulation also reaches a new level of realism with the introduction of U3M-powered 3D viewers in Tuft Premium and Jacquard Premium. Tuft allows floor coverings to be visualized as if unrolled from a roll, while Jacquard previews fabrics wrapped over a sphere to showcase drape, texture, and material behavior. These immersive visualizations give designers and clients greater confidence in decision-making before committing to production.

For file management, NedGraphics introduces NEDTag, included with all Premium Design Portfolio applications. NEDTag automates metadata tagging, streamlines asset organization, and accelerates file search with AI-powered suggestions and NEDKey-enabled administration. This innovation ensures that large libraries of design assets remain structured, searchable, and easy to manage.

Alongside these flagship advancements, NedGraphics 2026 also refines workflows across its portfolio. Dobby now includes all machine conversions at no additional cost and introduces support for multiple weft insertions in Picanol DES loom conversions. Tuft adds pilot integration with NedLink, connecting design data seamlessly with ERP and PLM systems. Easy Coloring Premium links directly to the NEDRecolor Cloud for online recolorations, bridging desktop tools with web-based design visualization.

Many of these innovations are available exclusively with NEDKey licensing, NedGraphics’ secure cloud-based system. NEDKey provides centralized administration, AI opt-out controls, and seamless access across all NedGraphics applications.

“With NedGraphics 2026, we are not just updating features. We are defining the new standard of excellence for textile design software,” said Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex. “AI, 3D simulation, and intelligent asset management are no longer optional. They are the foundation of how the industry will work moving forward. This release is the beginning of a new era.”

The NedGraphics 2026 Software Update is available now through the NedGraphics Client Portal. Customers can log in today to access the update. For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.nedgraphics.com or contact support@nedgraphics.com.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. NedGraphics is part of FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

