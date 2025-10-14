Spartan Medical Inc. and Reign Medical LLC. Announce Strategic Partnership

The Clench™ Compression Staple Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

Spartan Medical and Reign Medical join forces with the Clench® System, a fully disposable fixation device for orthopedic and podiatric surgeons.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ; Spartan Medical and Reign Medical announce their strategic partnership in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) Medical Centers worldwide. The Clench® System is a fully disposable fixation device for orthopedic and podiatric surgeons used for hand, foot fragments, osteotomy fixation, and joint arthrodesis. Made from a high-grade nitinol material, the Clench System utilizes a unique, built-in ratcheting hub that allows the surgeon to incrementally increase mechanical compression while maintaining control. Delivered sterile with all instruments include, the implant and accessories are ready to use off-the-shelf (OTS) to improve operating room workflow and streamline inventory management. The sterile implants are available in six different sizes, ranging from 7mm x 7mm to 20mm x 20mm, accommodating multiple surgical applications and techniques.“We are honored to serve those who serve our nation. The Clench System represents our ongoing commitment to improving surgical outcomes and patient care across military and veteran communities. As the designing surgeon, I’m proud to see this innovation making a real difference where it is needed most” said Dr. Andronica Handie, Reign Medical. “Our goal from day one was to deliver best-in-class products to the Federal Government so physicians and their patients would have access to this innovative technology. Spartan Medical has made it possible for our company to fulfill its purpose and honor those who have served and still serve our country”, said Nick Brunner, President, Reign Medical.Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical declared, "We are leading the way in sterile, single-use technologies across surgical specialties, and this is another terrific device manufactured by an innovative American small business, on National Contracts and ready now for DoD and VA Medical Center Providers."About Reign Medical Inc.Reign Medical, founded in 2015, is a forward-thinking device company offering innovative solutions for hand, foot, and ankle surgery. Our mission is to become a dynamic force in the healthcare industry through diligent innovation, outstanding customer care, high quality products and resolute collaboration. In partnership with our highly regarded surgical design team and sales force, Reign Medical shares the highest commitment to delivering revolutionary solutions and outcomes to surgical care.About Spartan Medical Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

Spartan Medical Inc. - Reign Clench Compression Staple

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.