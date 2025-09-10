Spartan Medical Partners with NATROX® to Bring Continuous Topical Oxygen Therapy (cTOT) to Veterans & Federal Facilities

NATROX® O₂: Designed Simply to Heal Wounds Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

NATROX® O₂ is a wearable medical device designed to continuously deliver topical oxygen directly to a wound to promote and enhance healing.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATROXWound Care, a leading innovator in advanced therapies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Spartan Medical, a trusted supplier and contractor of medical technologies for the Federal Government. Together, the companies will broaden access to unique and effective wound care solutions within federal healthcare systems, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Services (IHS). NATROX® O₂ is the flagship product for NATROXWound Care. A wearable medical device, NATROXO₂ is designed to continuously deliver topical oxygen directly to a wound to promote and enhance healing. Battery-powered, portable, and completely silent, the discreet device is easy to manage and practical for everyday use, allowing patients to continue their normal daily activities. This low-flow tissue oxygenation system is intended as an adjunct to the standard of care by providing the vital properties of oxygen to a wide range of chronic, non-healing wounds. Over the past few years, topical oxygen therapy has gained worldwide recognition as a cornerstone therapy, with leading organizations including the Wound Healing Society, the American Diabetes Association, and the International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot incorporating it into their wound care guidelines.“Partnering with Spartan Medical allows us to bring this important therapy to the communities that need it most,” said Gordie Nye, CEO of NATROXWound Care. “Their reputation for excellence and deep connections within federal healthcare make them the ideal partner to help us expand access to innovative wound care for veterans and service members.”Spartan Medical, known for its commitment to advancing patient care through high-quality, life-saving technologies, brings extensive experience in federal government contracting and logistics. Through this partnership, Spartan Medical will serve as the exclusive supplier of NATROX® O₂ to U.S. government healthcare facilities.“Our mission has always been to ensure that military and veteran communities receive the very best in medical innovation,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. “By adding NATROXO₂ to our advanced wound care portfolio, we are equipping federal healthcare providers with a proven solution to help address a growing number of patients struggling with hard to heal, chronic wounds. Further, we believe this technology will enable VA providers to more efficiently treat Veterans at outpatient clinics in their communities, to reduce the persistent backlogs affecting major VA medical centers.”The integration of NATROXO₂ through Spartan Medical’s established government contracts ensures efficient and compliant access to this breakthrough therapy, marking a significant step forward in enhancing wound care outcomes across VA and DoD facilities.About NATROXWound CareNATROXWound Care leads the way in advanced therapies, sparked by one person's mission to improve the quality of life for a loved one suffering from a non-healing wound. Its flagship product, NATROXO₂, offers a discreet, wearable device that delivers the natural properties of topical oxygen, empowering patients in their wound-healing journey. Evolving from this vision, we offer innovative med-tech solutions to support clinicians worldwide in effectively managing a variety of chronic wounds.About NATROXO₂Through a process of water electrolysis, the NATROXO₂ Oxygen Generator (OG) creates a flow of highly concentrated oxygen, which is delivered to the wound using the NATROXO₂ Oxygen Delivery System (ODS). The sterile, single-use ODS has a soft, pliable “wheel” shape that allows optimal oxygen flow and conformability to the wound bed. This ensures comfort for the patient while allowing free passage of wound exudate into the secondary dressing. The OG is powered by one of two rechargeable batteries that are interchanged every 24 hours.About Spartan MedicalSpartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies, SDVOSB. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

What To Expect During NATROX® O₂ Therapy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.