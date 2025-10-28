Spartan Medical and Diamond Orthopedic Announce Strategic Partnership

Diamond Orthopedic. The New Fixation Standard in Orthopedics Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

Spartan Medical and Diamond Orthopedic partner to provide sterile faceted implant technology to VA and DoD Medical Centers.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical and Diamond Orthopedic announce a strategic partnership to provide sterile faceted implant technology to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) Medical Centers. Diamond Orthopedic’s patented faceted screw design allows surgeons to insert screws into bone with less torque, thereby reducing the potential for microfractures. The faceted design exhibits better purchase at the bone-screw interface as compared to traditional, helical screws. The unique geometry of facets reduces friction during the insertion process and uses the naturally occurring viscoelastic properties of bone to achieve up to 61% better pullout strength two weeks post-surgery versus traditional orthopedic screws as demonstrated in a live tissue study.“We are very excited about the potential of this partnership with Spartan Medical” said Roy Bivens, CEO of Diamond Orthopedic. “Our faceted impact technology has proven to be extremely effective in a multitude of extremity applications, inclusive of our most recent product release for multiple applications in hand, such as metacarpal and proximal phalanx, as well as several forefoot applications. Spartan Medical is a best-in-class service provider to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) Medical Centers and is uniquely positioned to help us reach this market.”This partnership helps expand the product offering in applications where the biomechanical advantages of the faceted screw are most evident, expanding care to our nations Veterans and Wounded Warriors in VA and DoD facilities.“This elegant technology solves problems for a variety of extremity procedures…simply put, a 50% reduction in insertion torque with a higher pullout strength is the best of both worlds” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical Inc. “This technology adds to Spartan’s extensive sterile single-use product portfolio, with implants and instruments ready off-the-shelf, made in America, and available now to support VA and DoD surgeons at home or abroad.”About Diamond OrthopedicDiamond Orthopedic, LLC, headquartered in Gastonia, NC, is a medical device company that offers a revolutionary fixation technology to achieve better patient outcomes at a lower total cost. Diamond Orthopedic is the exclusive provider of faceted threadform technology for orthopedic applications worldwide. With proven superiority over traditional helical threadforms, Diamond Orthopedic is the new fixation standard in orthopedics.About Spartan Medical Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

Faceted Threadform Technology Diamond Orthopedic

