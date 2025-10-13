Jimerson Birr Establishes Tallahassee Presence to Strengthen Administrative and Regulatory Practice

Jimerson Birr Logo

Firm welcomes Joseph “Jake” Whealdon and Robert L. Ehrhardt to lead administrative and regulatory law matters in Florida’s capital.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr is pleased to announce the launch of its Tallahassee office at 215 S Monroe St, Suite 302, Tallahassee, FL 32301, marking a significant step in the firm’s strategic growth. By establishing operations in Florida’s capital city, the firm is uniquely positioned to assist clients with administrative and regulatory law, licensing, and compliance issues directly at the center of state government.To support this expansion, the firm has welcomed two accomplished attorneys, Joseph “Jake” Whealdon and Robert L. Ehrhardt , who bring decades of combined experience in government service, regulatory compliance, and complex litigation.Whealdon joins the firm, bringing extensive public service experience, having most recently served as General Counsel for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, where he oversaw a legal team of nearly 100 attorneys and staff. His practice at Jimerson Birr concentrates on administrative and regulatory law, litigation, and appellate matters. With additional expertise in legislative analysis, financial compliance, and labor and employment law, Whealdon is well-positioned to advise clients navigating regulatory and licensing challenges across multiple industries.Ehrhardt brings more than 20 years of legal experience spanning government, private practice, and regulatory leadership. He previously served as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Attorney for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, as well as in senior legal roles with the Florida Department of Education and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco. At Jimerson Birr, he focuses his practice on administrative law, regulatory compliance, and complex litigation, leveraging his in-depth knowledge of state agencies and regulatory processes.“Every step we take as a firm is guided by our commitment to serving clients at the highest level,” said Charles B. Jimerson, CEO of Jimerson Birr. “Our Tallahassee office expands our reach and gives clients direct access to a team that understands the regulatory process and how to achieve results in the heart of state government.”The Tallahassee office underscores Jimerson Birr’s commitment to providing businesses and professionals with comprehensive representation in regulatory and administrative matters. The team assists clients with licensing and disciplinary actions, rulemaking and challenges, procurement and bid protests, public records disputes, and compliance proceedings, drawing on its experience to guide cases from initial agency action through the Division of Administrative Hearings and on appeal when necessary.About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/

