etnies Unleashes Limited ‘Hardwired Kingpin’—A Bold Reboot of the Iconic Silhouette

Studio still life of a pair of all-black etnies Hardwired Kingpins surrounded by a spiked chain, metal bin and neon light reflections.

etnies The Hardwired Kingpin owns the scene—studs, chains and uncompromising attitude.

Close-up of the etnies Hardwired Kingpin’s leather vamp packed with conical metal spikes, etched etnies logo and chrome buckle.

Close-up: the etnies Hardwired Kingpin’s spikes and buckle hardware turn refusal into art.

Rear angle showing the shoe’s heel crowned with sharp metal spikes and perforated leather trim above the embossed outsole logo. etnies Hardwire Kingpin

Rear view: heel spikes drive the etnies Hardwired Kingpin’s defiance home.

First of seven Hardwired drops, the studded leather Kingpin rewrites conformity

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the highly limited Kingpin from the Hardwired Collection – a silhouette redefined and fashioned for the modern iconoclast. The Hardwired collection explores the tension between craftsmanship and subversion. Volume is amplified, details are sharpened, studs and spikes disrupt the familiar.

The Hardwired Kingpin is about refusal over refinement. A refusal to tone it down. A refusal to conform.
Built on the enduring silhouette of the original Kingpin, this limited release is the first in a series of seven separate drops from the Hardwired collection and is finished in premium leather and armoured with cold, unrelenting metal. The result is a silhouette that doesn't just walk into a room - it owns it.

For those who dare to step beyond the ordinary, the Hardwire Kingpin arrives as the cornerstone of etnies’ forthcoming HARDWIRED collection - a collection that refuses to go unnoticed. This audacious evolution of etnies iconic silhouettes merges premium construction with elaborate detailing - creating footwear that commands attention and divide’s opinion.

For a chance to purchase a pair of these limited Hardwired Kingpin’s – please sign up through the Hardwire page on the etnies website - successful applicants will be announced 26th June.

