Emerica Launches the KSL III – Spanky's Take on a Court Classic

Emerica is proud to introduce the KSL III, a modern update on a timeless court silhouette, designed from the ground up with long-time pro Kevin “Spanky” Long.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 -- Emerica is proud to introduce the KSL III, a modern update on a timeless court silhouette, designed from the ground up with long-time Emerica pro Kevin "Spanky" Long.

Inspired by the clean lines and minimalism of vintage athletic shoes, the KSL III brings that aesthetic into the world of skateboarding with next-level functionality. Spanky’s input shaped every detail - from the triple-stitched toe cap and blind seam ollie area, to the drop-in EVA footbed and internal Empact heel pod, built to absorb impact while keeping you locked in. A 400NBS rubber outsole with herringbone tread delivers reliable grip and classic board feel.

The result is a shoe that blends vintage court styling with modern skate performance. It’s built for the streets, styled timelessly, and unmistakably Emerica.

The campaign was shot by Peter Sutherland, the celebrated Colorado-based photographer and lifelong skateboarder known for his authentic, documentary-style imagery. His work captures the raw energy and creative joy of the world around him, making him the perfect fit for Spanky and the KSL III.

The Emerica KSL III drops Fall 2025 in multiple color-ways on September 4.

Available at select skate shops worldwide and online at Emerica.com.

