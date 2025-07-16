23rd State to Showcase Functional Infused Products at the Minnesota State Fair on August 30

23rd State at the MN State Fair What to expect from hemp beverages. 23rd State Official Logo

Minnesota State Fair August 21st to Labor Day, September 1st

We’re proud to be part of Minnesota Grown’s celebration of local innovation, it's a chance to connect with people face-to-face and demystify the power of functional ingredients like cannabinoids.” — Leah Kollross, founder of 23rd State

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Minnesota State Fair is known for its delicious food, fun rides, and exciting exhibits. This year, fairgoers will have the opportunity to discover new kinds of products that not only taste great but also provide functional benefits. 23rd State, Minnesota’s leading innovator in functional and hemp-infused beverages, will be joining the Minnesota Grown booth on August 30th to showcase their unique products.With the growing popularity of functional and hemp-infused products, 23rd State has been at the forefront of creating delicious and beneficial beverages. Their products are made with natural ingredients and are designed to provide functional benefits such as increased energy, improved focus, and reduced stress. 23rd State’s beverages are also infused with hemp, which has been shown to have numerous health benefits.At the Minnesota State Fair, 23rd State will be showing off samples of their various products, including their popular SHAKE infused edible glitter drink enhancer and functional drinks. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn about these delicious beverages and about the functional benefits they provide. 23rd State’s team will also be available to answer any questions and provide information about their products.“We are excited to be a part of the Minnesota State Fair and to introduce our functional and hemp-infused products to fairgoers,” said the spokesperson for 23rd State. “We believe that our products offer a unique and delicious way to incorporate functional benefits into your daily routine. We can’t wait for everyone to try them and see for themselves how good they taste and feel.”Don’t miss out on the chance to discover functional infused products that taste as good as they feel at the Minnesota State Fair with 23rd State on August 30th from 1-5 pm. Visit the Minnesota Grown booth and discover their delicious beverages for yourself. For more information about 23rd State and their products, visit their website at www.23state.com About the Minnesota Grown booth:Located in AgHort Building located at 1271 Underwood St, Falcon Heights, MN 55108About 23rd State:Born in Minnesota, 23rd State crafts modern hemp-derived beverages designed for mindful living. With a focus on microdosing, full-spectrum ingredients, and flavor-forward formulations, 23rd State is on a mission to normalize, educate, and elevate how we experience plant-based wellness.

