23rd State Unveils FRESH PRESS: This unique Pear Cider is Infused with THC + CBG

Preorder interest from retail partners has been off the charts for this release, please reach out with wholesale inquiries.” — Leah Kollross, Founder 23rd State

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, a pioneering name in premium cannabis-infused beverages, is proud to announce the launch of FRESH PRESS , a bold and refreshing pear cider that’s setting a new standard in the infused beverage space. FRESH PRESS is the first beverage of its kind to blend the crisp, lightly sweet taste of pear cider with 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBG, delivering a uniquely balanced experience that is both uplifting and grounding.Crafted for the modern consumer seeking elevated alternatives to alcohol, FRESH PRESS offers a euphoric yet focused effect that stands out from traditional cannabis drinks. The equal pairing of THC, known for its euphoric qualities, and CBG, celebrated for its clarity and calming properties, creates a full-spectrum experience that supports both body and mind.“We created FRESH PRESS to redefine what a cannabis beverage can be,” said Leah Kollross, Founder of 23rd State. “There’s nothing else like it on the market, it's sophisticated, social, and completely refreshing. It’s the drink you reach for when you want to feel good on purpose.”With a flavor profile rooted in orchard-fresh pear, gentle bubbles, and just the right amount of brightness, FRESH PRESS is perfect for any occasion—whether you're winding down, tuning in, or toasting with friends. It’s low-calorie, and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners.FRESH PRESS is available in convenient 4-packs of 12 oz cans, making it easy to sip solo or share with friends. Perfectly portioned with 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBG per can, each pack delivers a consistent and elevated experience that fits seamlessly into any occasion, from backyard hangs to laid-back nights in. Whether you're stocking your fridge or bringing something new to the party, FRESH PRESS 4-packs are designed for ease, portability, and social enjoyment without the alcohol.Key Features:• 10 mg THC + 10 mg CBG per can• Pear cider flavor with a subtle, natural sweetness• Fast-acting effects with smooth onset in 5-10 minutes• Zero alcohol, artificial sweetener-free, low calorie• Available online beginning September 23, 2025 and at select retail locationsFRESH PRESS joins 23rd State’s growing lineup of consciously formulated infused beverages designed to support a new kind of social ritual—one that’s rooted in presence, connection, and well-being.Events:Be sure to check out our event page to discover where you can find us a local pop-up events where you can expect sampling, giveaways, and more.Availability:FRESH PRESS will be available online and in select retailers across Minnesota. For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.23rdstate.com About 23rd State:23state.com has easy ordering and delivery options. 23rd State is a forward-thinking cannabis beverage brand redefining the ritual of drinking. With a commitment to wellness, flavor, and functional formulations, 23rd State crafts plant-powered, non-alcoholic alternatives for modern consumers looking to feel good without compromise.

