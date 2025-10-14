PRN Funding Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering the Healthcare Industry

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Funding, a healthcare factoring company, is celebrating 25 years in business. Since it was incorporated in 2000, PRN Funding has helped organizations in the healthcare industry access funding to grow their businesses.Temporary nurse staffing agencies, home healthcare agencies, private duty agencies, medical transcription services, medical coding services and medical supply companies have partnered with PRN Funding for accounts receivable factoring.“Reaching 25 years is a proud moment for us,” said Phil Cohen, president and founder of PRN Funding. “Over the years, we've helped healthcare companies scale their businesses and access funding when they needed it most.”The first PRN Funding client was signed in April 2001, and the 100th client was signed in June 2005. PRN Funding reached $1 billion in purchases in October 2018 and $2 billion in August 2023. The company’s mission has always centered on supporting clients with factoring services that close the cash flow gap.“This milestone would not be possible without our supportive team and clients. I’m grateful for everyone who helped us get here,” said Cohen.For a quarter century, PRN Funding has created a reputation as a trustworthy financial partner empowering the healthcare industry. For more information on PRN Funding’s 25th anniversary, visit www.prnfunding.com About PRN FundingPRN Funding is a healthcare factoring company based in Beachwood, OH. Now celebrating 25 years in business, PRN Funding has provided over $2 billion in funding to companies in the healthcare industry.For more information, please contact at 216.504.1000 (phone), or info@prnfunding.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.prnfunding.com

