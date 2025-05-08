PRN Funding To Attend PHA 2025 Annual Conference

PRN Funding Logo

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Funding is pleased to announce that is now a proud member of the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, as well as attending the PHA 2025 Annual Conference.Established in 1971, the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) has stood as a cornerstone for home care providers throughout Pennsylvania for more than five decades. Representing over 700 home-based care providers throughout the Commonwealth, PHA focuses on advancing industry standards and ensuring access to quality, in-home care remains available for all Pennsylvanians.The 2025 PHA Annual Conference will be held at the Wind Creek Resort in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania from May 14-16, 2025.Attendees from PRN Funding include Joanna Schafer, Senior Account Manager and Wade Heerboth, Account Manager.Check out PRN Funding at Booth 68 and be entered for a chance to win a JBL speaker (Flip 6) from Wednesday, May 14, 2025 through Thursday, May 15, 2025.PRN Funding has empowered the home healthcare industry for over 25 years. For more information, visit us at https://prnfunding.com/pennsylvania-home-healthcare-factoring/ About PRN FundingPRN Funding provides fast, flexible funding for home healthcare agencies. PRN Funding turns outstanding claims into immediate cash to cover payroll, hire staff, and expand their business -- without financial delays.For more information, please contact at 216.859.4400 (phone), or homecare@prnfunding.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.prnfunding.com ###

