EZ STAFFING FACTORING ANNOUNCES WEBSITE REDESIGN

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Staffing Factoring is thrilled to announce the launch of its new redesigned website at ezstaffingfactoring.com. Leadership felt it was time to re-invest in our site dedicated to invoice factoring for the staffing industry.After months of hard work and dedication from The Karcher Group, an Ohio based digital marketing agency, EZ Staffing Factoring is excited to officially announce the launch of their new website.The focus was to give the website an updated look and feel, as well as making navigation easier and faster for potential prospects.EZ Staffing Factoring has kept the same functionality of their website, with a few updates for better accessibility, improved organization of pages and posts, and expanding resources to empower users with the knowledge they need.The new website features an updated interface, creating a more user-friendly experience for prospects. With the importance of accessibility in mind, the redesign also ensures a seamless experience across mobile devices.EZ Staffing Factoring has also updated their logo, matching the fresh aesthetic of the new website.EZ Staffing Factoring is excited about this new website and how it can better serve the staffing industry, as well as improved resources for potential prospects.Check out the new website at www.ezstaffingfactoring.com Check out the blog post at https://ezstaffingfactoring.com/ez-staffing-website-redesign/ About EZ Staffing FactoringAs a sister company of Factor Finders, LLC, EZ Staffing Factoring comes with the same reputation and extensive industry relationships, with a focus on staffing factoring.For more information, please contact at 216.455.5235 (phone), or sales@factorfinders.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.ezstaffingfactoring.com ###

