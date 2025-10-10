Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes a working visit to Turkey, 15 Oct

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Türkiye to co-chair the inaugural Bi-National Commission (BNC) between South Africa and Türkiye, scheduled to take place on 15 October 2025 in Ankara, Türkiye.

The BNC will be convened in accordance with the Agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission to be chaired at the Deputy President and Vice-President level respectively between the two countries that was signed in 2012. Deputy President Mashatile will therefore co-chair the inaugural SA-Türkiye BNC with his counterpart, the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Mr Cevdet Yılmaz.

The purpose of the BNC is to serve as a structured platform for enhancing and coordinating political, economic and social cooperation between South Africa and Türkiye.

Through regular high-level dialogue and joint decision-making, the Bi-National Commission will provide both countries with an opportunity to conclude long pending draft agreements, review existing instruments and explore new areas of cooperation in the political, economic, social, justice and security sectors. A number of cooperation agreements are envisaged to be signed in this regard.

In addition to his participation at the BNC, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to also pay tribute to Türkiye’s founder and first President, Mr Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at the Antakabir Mausoleum; hold a tete-a-tete with his counterpart Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz; as well as pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Mr Recep Erdogan.

Subsequently, the Deputy President will travel to Istanbul for economic diplomacy engagements, including addressing the 5th biennial Türkiye-Africa Business Forum (TABEF) taking place on 16-17 October 2025.

South Africa’s participation at the TABEF and bilateral meetings with key role players are expected to elevate trade relations with Türkiye and cement South Africa’s position as Türkiye’s largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa and a key partner in Africa and the Global South.

While in Istanbul, the Deputy President will also participate in the South Africa-Türkiye Business Council and engage with Turkish investors with interest in the South African market. The Deputy President will also address the closing ceremony of the Türkiye Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF) on 17 October 2025.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande; Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia De Lille; Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe; Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube; and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Zoleka Capa.

