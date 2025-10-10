Anker SOLIX Launches C2000 Gen 2, a Powerful and Expandable Backup Solution for Home and RV

C2000 Gen 2 C2000 Gen 2 home

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX , a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2, a next-generation 2kWh portable power station designed for reliable home backup and RV use. Building on the growing SOLIX lineup, the C2000 Gen 2 offers ultra-efficient power management, expandable capacity, and fast dual-input recharging, making it a versatile solution for both emergencies and everyday off-grid lifestyles.The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 is engineered for long runtime with ultra-low power consumption, providing efficient backup for essential household devices. With dual AC and solar input, users can fully recharge the system quickly, ensuring uninterrupted power. The C2000 Gen 2 also supports modular add-ons, including an expansion battery and solar panel bundles, enabling households and RV owners to scale capacity based on their specific needs.Key Features:- Efficient Backup: Thanks to OptiSave™, idle draw is only 9 W, making C2000 Gen 2 the first 2 kWh unit under 10 W standby, it can power a 190 W fridge for up to 32 hours.- Fast Recharge: AC + solar dual input restores full charge in just 58 minutes, the fastest among 2 kWh class units.- Expandable Capacity: Compatible with expansion battery and solar panel bundles.- RV-Ready: TT-30 outlet, space-efficient design, and durable build for road travel.The C2000 Gen 2 is designed as an accessible yet scalable power solution, balancing compact portability with the ability to expand into a complete home or RV energy system. With its rugged construction, flexible recharging, and efficient operation, it delivers dependable power for households, travelers, and adventurers alike.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 will be available in the U.S. for a retail price of $1,499.From October 10–27, visitors to AnkerSolix.com can sign up to receive an exclusive early-bird code offering 50% off the purchase price—valid for one redemption each on AnkerSolix.com and Amazon. The code can be used to purchase the C2000 Gen 2 for $749.Starting October 28 through November 3, the C2000 Gen 2 will officially launch on both AnkerSolix.com and Amazon at a special introductory price of $799. Early-bird participants may redeem their codes during this time for the same $749 price.Customers will also be able to choose bundle packages that include compatible expansion batteries and solar panels for a complete home or outdoor power solution.Additional ResourcesFor product images, specifications, and press inquiries, visit the Anker SOLIX Press Kit About Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker’s leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that bring energy independence to people around the world. This includes modular solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.ankersolix.com/

