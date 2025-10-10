“We need better care, not worse” – Elizabeth’s story
Elizabeth lives with schizoaffective disorder. She waited over a year for treatment and shares the impact that long waits had on her life.
I have schizoaffective disorder and was waiting over a year for community mental health support.
I have finally got support now, but it has been a real battle. I was given a number to ring, but no one ever answered, and the one time I did get through, I got passed in a complete circle back to the original phone operator who told me to try another day. I don’t blame the mental health psychiatrists or nurses, as they have been good when I finally got to see them. It is just that there is such an admin circus before you get to speak to anyone.
I am lucky that I am still articulate enough to understand things, but hate to think when people lose capacity entirely, and families are having to try and get support for loved ones. This is frankly a dangerous situation for people. What we need is care and treatment. If we seek it ourselves, it is denied to us. I am unsurprised that so many tragedies are taking place right now. The services have been stripped of nurses and psychiatric professionals.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.