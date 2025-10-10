“We need better care, not worse” – Elizabeth’s story

Elizabeth lives with schizoaffective disorder. She waited over a year for treatment and shares the impact that long waits had on her life.

I have schizoaffective disorder and was waiting over a year for community mental health support.

I have finally got support now, but it has been a real battle. I was given a number to ring, but no one ever answered, and the one time I did get through, I got passed in a complete circle back to the original phone operator who told me to try another day. I don’t blame the mental health psychiatrists or nurses, as they have been good when I finally got to see them. It is just that there is such an admin circus before you get to speak to anyone.