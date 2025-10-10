“I’m still waiting” – Molly’s story

Molly has been waiting for mental health treatment frequently and for very long periods of time. She speaks up on the critical impact this had on her complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD).

I’m 25 years old and for as long as I can remember, I’ve been the one who speaks up, especially for young people. I advocate for their safety, their voices, their right to be heard at every level. There’s a reason I care so deeply about this: I’m a survivor of domestic violence and childhood abuse. From an early age, protecting others felt like the only thing I knew how to do because I was never protected myself.

My mental health journey began long before I ever had the words to describe it. I can't recall a time when I wasn’t grappling with something beneath the surface. Depression became a familiar companion in my early teens. But back then, no one really asked what was going on. Teachers and doctors dismissed it as “just being a teenager.” If even one adult had asked the right question and really listened, I might have opened up. I might have gotten help sooner, not have suffered so long in silence.

Because that silence? It festered. Without support, my pain turned inward—manifesting as self-harm and what I now understand to be complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). I wasn’t referred to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), and when I eventually accessed adult services, the professionals I met were shocked I’d gone unnoticed for so long.