Kooyonga locked in for LIV Golf in 2027

Release date: 10/10/25

Kooyonga Golf Club has been selected to host the world’s best golf event, LIV Golf Adelaide, in 2027.

The Lockleys course is widely regarded as one of Australia’s premier private championship courses, having hosted multiple Australian Opens and state championships.

Throughout its storied history, Kooyonga has played host to some of the all-time golfing greats, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Greg Norman.

It is a fitting venue to continue the incredible momentum of LIV Golf Adelaide, which has delivered more than $217 million in economic benefit to South Australia across its first three years.

This year’s LIV Golf tournament delivered a record-breaking economic benefit of $81 million, with more than 100,000 attendees across three days.

Excitement is building for next year’s event at the Grange Golf Club – to be held February 13-15 2026 – with tickets on sale and selling fast.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the redevelopment of the North Adelaide Golf Course to transform it into one of the world’s best public golf courses, which is set to host LIV Golf from 2028.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf Adelaide has been an economic success for our state — delivering more than $217 million in economic benefit in its first three years, and helping to cement South Australia as a national and global destination for major events.

Securing Kooyonga Golf Club as the next host venue continues that momentum, bringing visitors, jobs and investment into our economy while showcasing Adelaide to viewers across Australia and around the world.

LIV Golf is more than just a sporting event — it’s a platform to promote South Australia’s food, wine and lifestyle to a national and international audience, and to fill our hotels, restaurants and small businesses with visitors who return year after year.

Australians have embraced LIV Golf, and our partnership with LIV Golf through to at least 2031 means we’ll continue to see the benefits of that success flow through to our tourism sector, our hospitality industry and our broader economy.

Importantly, we also have an incredible 2026 tournament to look forward to at the Grange Golf Club, which has been a fantastic venue for LIV Golf’s first few years, and tickets are selling fast.