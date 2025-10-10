Public transport now even easier

Release date: 10/10/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government continues to improve the public transport service, with an updated app to include expanded ticketing options.

From today, all ticket types are now available on the Adelaide Metro Buy and Go app. This includes Regular and Concession 14 and 28-day fares, as well as the recently discounted $10 Student 28-day pass.

Since the student pass was discounted from $28.60 to $10 on 1 July, students can travel to and from school for the equivalent of 25 cents a trip.

In September, Adelaide Metro recorded an 88 per cent increase in Student 28-day pass validations compared to the same time last year, with 485,303 student validations.

While providing easier ticketing options will improve convenience, Adelaide Metro is also working hard to help keep passengers informed about services.

The Adelaide Metro subscription service has been updated and improved. It allows users to choose from a variety of news alerts, including special events, service disruptions and planned upgrades and improvements.

Users can personalise the subscription on the app to match their specific needs, by selecting which bus route, train or tram they want to be notified about, the alerts are then automatically emailed or texted to customers.

With school set to return next week, it’s great that students can now get their discounted 25 cent trips on the Adelaide Metro Buy and Go app.

Improving public transport is a priority for the State Government, whether it is providing faster trips, cheaper fares or by offering passengers more choice in their ticketing options.

The Adelaide Metro free subscription service allows customers to stay up to date on all service disruptions and news updates.