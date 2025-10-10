Minister Thembi Simelane: Second Emerging Property Developers Summit

Programme Director

Let me start by expressing my sincere and profound appreciation to the Black Property Sector Association, Kwa-Zulu Natal Chapter for inviting the Department of Human Settlements, together with its entities to participate in this Summit. The Summit comes at the right time as globally, countries are reflecting on the state of homelessness, urbanisation and the provision of adequate shelter.

On the 6th October 2025, we observed the World Habitat Day. The United Nations General Assembly declared the first Monday of October to be an annual commemoration of World Habitat Day. The purpose for this is for countries across the globe to reflect on the provision of adequate shelter. This year, it is celebrated under the theme “Urban Crisis Response”.

It is projected that by 2050, 70% of the world population will live in cities. Hence the clarion call for collaboration with the sector stakeholders in developing and improving human settlements and the quality of life for the urban population. The rapid migration from rural areas to urban centres results in urban displacement and places extreme pressure on government resources. Thus, urban planning, inclusive governance and strengthening local government to provide sustainable solutions is imperative.

The South African democratic government’s transformation agenda is predicated on the idea to create a society that is non-racist, non-sexist, progressive, and developmental in orientation. The government recognises the right to shelter as a fundamental basic human right and need. It is against this backdrop that Section 26 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, makes provision for the right to adequate housing by everyone.

There are many opportunities within the property sector value chain, however, the property sector remains largely untransformed. Black Property Practitioners and Developers are still under represented in various segments of the eco-system which is predominantly white.

The Summit must therefore come up with key interventions and implementable action plans on ensuring participation and empowerment of Blacks in the following areas:

Ownership and Management

Skills Development

Enterprise Development

Procurement budget set-aside

Mass Employment

Sector Collaborations

The Department, through the DHS entities have key programmes implemented by the Property Practitioner Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Programmes such as the Principalization Programme, SMME’s for Property Practitioner, One Learner One Youth Property Practitioner require massive support and scaling up. The PPRA Transformation Fund also needs to be strengthened through various partnerships for maximum impact. The current intake of participants in various programmes can be increased with sector partnerships.

Earlier this year, I addressed the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) Incubation Programme. Organised by the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the gathering sought to highlight and celebrate progress made in transforming the property sector through empowerment.

The Community Schemes Ombuds Services’ (CSOS) Transformation Strategy is built on two critical pillars which is capacity building and funding as well as market access. This strategy requires joint collaboration with the sector especially the Estate Management Agents (EMA). Currently, CSOS has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with only three EMA’s in the country.

Also, this year, I launched the National Housing Finance Cooperation’s (NHFC) driven Emerging Contractors and Developers Incubator Programme to increase participation of aspiring developers in the value chain. This underscores the department’s commitment to drive transformation and empowerment in the sector.

I will request that the hosting organisation collaborates with all DHS Entities as our implementing arm.

The Department through the HDA has committed to develop 2,600 hectares of state owned land already released for human settlements. Further, 1,000 hectares of land is targeted for acquisition.

Property Ownership is central to the heart of South Africa’s development objectives. Hence Cabinet has approved the priorities of Human Settlements reflected in the Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDP) 2024-2029 as follows:

80 000 Title Deeds for households in all Provinces

15 000 Social Rental Housing Units for households in restructuring zones

314 000 Service Sites completed through various programmes

140 000 For First Home Finance through disbursement of subsidies for households in the gap market

237 000 housing units for households earning less than R3 500

These commitments call for improved integration in human settlements planning and implementation to achieve spatial transformation, improved sector coordination, good governance amongst others.

Lastly, the role of women, youth and persons with disabilities remains critical in transforming the property sector. The Department on an annual basis implements transformation programmes inscribed in the approved annual plans. This includes budget set aside for the empowerment of Blacks, Women, Youth, Persons with Disabilities and Military Veterans. In the last two financial years, R9 billion of the various Human Settlements Grants went to companies owned by these designated groups. This budget set aside is monitored through various management structures on a quarterly basis.

