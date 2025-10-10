International Relations and Cooperation on first phase of peace plan between Israel and Hamas

The South African Government welcomes the announcement of a peace plan between Hamas and Israel, paving the way for ending the war on Gaza and bringing about durable peace.

South Africa urges all parties to commit to the steps agreed upon during negotiations and follow through with a credible and inclusive political process that will ensure an end to the tragic and catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent further loss of lives.

We further welcome the announcement of the release of hostages and political prisoners, commend the role played by the guarantor states and call for the immediate, unhindered, entry of much needed humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The cost to human lives and the brutality suffered by civilians in Gaza, particularly women and children, has been immeasurable. The devastation left behind on the people of Palestine must never again be exacted on any civilian population.

South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation and the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. There must be a just and lasting peace, in keeping with values of shared humanity and respect for international law.

South Africa stands ready to share its experiences in peacebuilding and transitional justice, including reconciliation, and assist in nation building efforts moving forward.

