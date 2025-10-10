Deputy President Paul Mashatile concludes working visit to Republic of South Sudan

Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile, has concluded a successful two-day working visit to the Republic of South Sudan. The visit sought to take stock of the state of the implementation of the 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Deputy President Mashatile held engagements with His Excellency, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, Vice-President Benjamin Boi Mel, and other signatory parties to the Revitalised Agreement.

All parties are committed to doing everything possible to avoid worsening political tensions which could lead to increased insecurity. Furthermore, the parties expressed confidence in the Revitalised Agreement as the only existing instrument to facilitate the transition to a peaceful, stable and prosperous future. Accordingly, the parties underscored the need to work together in creating a conducive environment for the holding of credible elections scheduled to take place in December 2026.

Deputy President Mashatile also paid a courtesy visit to the Mother of the Nation and Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Her Excellency Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, at her Official Residence in Juba.

Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, who is the wife of the late Dr John Garang de Mabior – leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and the first President of the Republic of South Sudan – has further urged South Africa to remain seized with the process.

Concluding his visit, Deputy President Mashatile underscored the importance of strengthening political and economic bilateral relations between South Africa and South Sudan.

