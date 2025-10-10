Government on law enforcement activities being part of mandate & duties

Government has noted the ongoing operations by law enforcement agencies and the subsequent public interest they have generated.

These operations fall within the normal scope of their mandate to investigate matters and recover assets. The public is reminded that such activities are a standard and essential part of government’s fight against corruption, ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law.

Law enforcement agencies should be afforded the space to conduct their work without disruption or interference. Government is confident that law enforcement agencies will at all material times act in full compliance with the law.

