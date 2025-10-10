Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina lauds South Africa’s aspiring young engineers

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, has commended GE Vernova, PROTEC, and their partners for their contribution to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in South Africa.

The Deputy Minister delivered the keynote address at the Next Engineers Graduation Ceremony, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, today, where 43 learners from 15 high schools in Johannesburg were celebrated for completing the programme. The event marked the second graduating class of the Next Engineers: Engineering Academy in Johannesburg.

Next Engineers is a global college- and career-readiness programme launched in South Africa in 2022, with PROTEC, the University of the Witwatersrand, and the Kutitiva Foundation serving as local educational partners. The programme exposes learners to direct engineering experiences and career pathways to bridge South Africa’s STEM skills gap.

“Africa stands at the dawn of an extraordinary opportunity in history. Our youthfulness is our greatest asset, but for this asset to yield true dividends, it must be powered by knowledge, and anchored on science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Dr Gina.

She praised the partners for their role in preparing young South Africans to participate meaningfully in a knowledge-driven economy, saying that initiatives such as Next Engineers demonstrate the value of strong partnerships between government, industry and educational institutions.

“We must transform the raw potential of our young people into productive capacity that builds industries, drives research and creates solutions for both local and global challenges,” Dr Gina added.

Through the active involvement of GE Vernova engineers and employees, Johannesburg-based volunteers donated over 680 hours in 2024 to mentor, train, and inspire participants. Graduates who enrol in engineering or related degree programmes receive financial aid to support their studies. To date, the Next Engineers Johannesburg programme has reached 4,100 learners and awarded $36,000 (R660,000) in scholarships to qualifying graduates.

In addition, GE Vernova’s External Bursary Programme awarded $83,000 (R1.5 million) in scholarships to ten local graduates and has, since 2020, provided $7.3 million (R128.5 million) in bursaries to over 900 South African students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Science, Commerce and the Arts.

“Supporting young talent through programmes like Next Engineers is central to GE Vernova’s mission,” said Matsi Eseu, South Africa HR Director for GE Vernova. “We see firsthand how these opportunities empower students to unlock their potential and contribute to solving real-world challenges.”

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s graduates. Their drive and curiosity exemplify the promise of South Africa’s next generation of engineers,” said Balan Moodley, CEO of PROTEC.

Dr Gina encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning in a rapidly evolving technological landscape defined by digitisation, automation, artificial intelligence and green energy.

“I want to see all 43 of you progress to STEM and accounting degrees and ultimately become beneficiaries of our postgraduate bursaries, including the Presidential PhD Programme.”

Learners from Ferndale High School in Randburg, Gabriella Ngubo and Gugulethu Ndimande expressed gratitude to the programme. “I am grateful for this opportunity as this is an achievement and moment anyone should be proud of, and I am happy to say I am,” said Gugulethu.

Enquiries:

Ms Veronica Mohapeloa

Media Liaison Officer to the Deputy Minister

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates