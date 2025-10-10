Western Cape Mobility welcomes court ruling on Codeta interdict

The Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, welcomes the judgment handed down by the Western Cape High Court today, dismissing taxi association Codeta’s urgent interdict application against the closure of certain taxi routes and ranks, and upholding the lawfulness of the invocation of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA).

The ruling reinforces the department’s commitment to commuter safety and the rule of law.

The relevant routes include:

611 Khayelitsha – Somerset West

43 Lwandle – Khayelitsha

M18 Mfuleni – Somerset West

X19 Nomzamo – Mfuleni

AA20 Khayelitsha – Somerset West CBD via Vergelegen Medical Clinic

AA21 Khayelitsha – Sitari Village Mall

R96 Khayelitsha – Somerset West via Somerset Mall

R97 Khayelitsha – Waterstone Mall – Somerset West

YEX63 Mfuleni – Somerset West

YEX64 Mfuleni – Strand via Somerset West

With the court’s support, the department will continue to implement the 30-day extraordinary measures, including the closure of the specific routes and lanes. There are now seven days remaining for the affected associations and stakeholders to reach a lasting agreement with the department.

The department again calls on all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue over disruption, and to dedicate their time, energy, and resources to finding common ground, rather than resorting to costly litigation. The focus must remain on restoring stability and ensuring that no commuter or operator’s life is ever placed at risk again.

Minister Sileku said, “This judgment reaffirms that our actions are guided by the law and prioritise the protection of lives. With seven days remaining, we call on all parties to return to the negotiating table and work towards a lasting, peaceful solution.”

