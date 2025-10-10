Water and Sanitation on maintaining Vaal Dam at full capacity

Vaal Dam remains at full capacity

A weekly hydrological report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) indicates that water levels in the Vaal Dam have shown a slight increase this week, maintaining storage well above full capacity at 103.4% compared to last week’s 102.3%.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which supplies water to Gauteng and surrounding provinces, also continues to reflect stability, increasing from 97.6% last week to 98.1% this week. This sustained high storage level forms part of the Department’s ongoing operational water supply strategy and drought resilience efforts to ensure sufficient reserves ahead of the summer rainfall season.

Other major dams within the IVRS have recorded the following trends:

Grootdraai Dam: remained unchanged at 95.1%

Sterkfontein Dam: increased slightly from 98.8% to 99.1%

Bloemhof Dam: remained stable at 99.9%

In the Lesotho Highlands, mixed trends were observed:

Katse Dam: increased from 92.5% to 93.4%

Mohale Dam: slightly increased from 87.3% to 87.5%

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts above-normal rainfall between October 2025 and January 2026 across the central interior and eastern coastal regions. Although seasonal forecasts inherently carry uncertainty, the Department remains on high alert and will implement its established flood management protocols should significant inflows occur.

Water releases from the dams will continue to be guided by operational rules and will only be undertaken when necessary to create flood absorption capacity and safeguard downstream communities.

To ensure full readiness for the forthcoming rainy season, the Department has strengthened its flood preparedness and water management systems, which include:

Reinforced governance and operational coordination arrangements

Enhanced real-time hydrological monitoring through an extensive gauging network

Improved collaboration with disaster management authorities across all spheres of government

The Department emphasizes the importance of maintaining high storage levels in the IVRS as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen water security and drought resilience. At the same time, DWS remains fully prepared to manage potential flood risks that may arise during the summer rainfall period.

Through proactive planning, operational monitoring, and intergovernmental coordination, the Department continues to ensure that South Africa’s key water systems remain resilient and well-managed to meet both current and future water demands.

