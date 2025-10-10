Water and Sanitation on Mpumalanga as water levels

Slight drop in Mpumalanga as water levels remain stable around 94%

The Mpumalanga Province continue to record declines in water levels with the average water levels recording a slight drop but stable around 94%.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) latest State of Reservoirs report issued on 06 October 2025, the Mpumalanga average dam levels dropped from 94.1% to 94.0%. Water levels also continue to drop in the Water Management Areas (WMA), with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 88.6% to 88.4% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 92.9% to 92.6%.

The districts recorded mixed results in terms of water levels, with Ehlanzeni slightly dropping from 86.7% to 86.0%, Gert Sibande remaining unchanged at 96.1%, and Nkangala increasing from 97.5% to 97.9%.

It was a mixed pot in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District with only Da Gama remaining unchanged at 87.8%.

On the positive, Buffelskloof increased from 92.9% to 93.4%, Longmere from 79.6% to 87.0%, and Primkop from 71.7% to 82.8%.

Decreasing in water levels, Blyderivierpoort dropped from 83.4% to 82.3%, Driekoppies from 87.2% to 86.5%, Klipkopjes from 83.3% to 79.2%, Witklip from 87.7% to 87.4%, Kwena from 84.8% to 83.8%, Inyaka from 93.6% to 93.1%, and Ohrigstad from 56.5% to 54.9%.

It was also a mixed bag in Gert Sibande District with only Westoe Dam recording a drop from 68.8% to 67.5%. Grootdraai, Morgenstond, and Heyshope dams remained unchanged at 95.1%, 100.5%, and 100.3%, respectively.

On the rise, Nooitgedacht increased from 93.6% to 93.9%, Vygeboom from 98.0% to 98.3%, and Jericho from 90.8% to 91.4%.

All the listed dams in Nkangala District recorded improvements in water levels with Witbank Dam increasing from 98.1% to 98.5%, Middelburg Dam from 89.7% to 89.8%, Loskop from 98.1% to 98.4%, and Rhenosterkop Dam from 98.2% to 98.6%.

The Department urges residents to continue using the available water wisely and sparingly as South Africa remains a water scarce country and one of the thirty driest in the world. The Department further encourages to practice rainwater harvesting on rainy days to help reduce the strain on municipal supply and ensure water sustainability and water security.

