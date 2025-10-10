Guest speaker announced for 2025 Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture

The NUJ Black Members’ Council has announced that Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP will give this year’s Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture.

Held during Black History Month, the Lecture celebrates the pioneering radical journalist who founded the UK's first Black newspaper The West Indian Gazette and Afro-Asian Caribbean News.

Ribeiro-Addy has been the member of parliament for Clapham and Brixton Hill, previously Streatham, since 2019, and chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Afrikan Reparations.

Ribeiro-Addy's lecture, 'Learning from Claudia Jones in the fight against the rise of the far-right', will focus on countering the pervasive rise in racism and fascism following some of the largest far-right mobilisations in the UK's recent history.

© Lewis Patrick Photography

As well as a superlative journalist, Jones was an internationally influential activist and campaigner, putting theories of Black liberation into practice as a leader of the Black equal rights movement and a founder of the Notting Hill Carnival in 1959.

The event will be held at the Guardian’s office in King’s Cross on the evening of 22 October. Tickets are free and available to NUJ members only. For further details, please visit our events page and register to attend.

