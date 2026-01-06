Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,210 in the last 365 days.

Picket lines for STV strike, January 2025

On 7 January NUJ members at STV will strike over damaging cuts to jobs and programming.

In December members voted overwhelmingly for strike action over compulsory redundancies and the broadcaster’s plans to scrap the north edition of its News at 6 programme.

Please share solidarity messages with [email protected] or join them in-person if safe to travel.

They will be forming pickets in the following locations:

STV Glasgow:

Pacific Quay, G51 1PQ

8.30am - 1pm

STV Aberdeen:

Craigshaw Business Park, West Tullos, AB12 3QH

11am - 1pm

 

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Picket lines for STV strike, January 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.