Picket lines for STV strike, January 2025
On 7 January NUJ members at STV will strike over damaging cuts to jobs and programming.
In December members voted overwhelmingly for strike action over compulsory redundancies and the broadcaster’s plans to scrap the north edition of its News at 6 programme.
Please share solidarity messages with [email protected] or join them in-person if safe to travel.
They will be forming pickets in the following locations:
STV Glasgow:
Pacific Quay, G51 1PQ
8.30am - 1pm
STV Aberdeen:
Craigshaw Business Park, West Tullos, AB12 3QH
11am - 1pm
Legal Disclaimer:
