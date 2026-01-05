NUJ tributes to Roy Jones

NUJ Member of Honour, Roy Jones, has died aged 95.

A long-time official of the North Wales Coast branch, he attended NUJ delegate meetings for more than 40 years despite having turned to journalism only in ‘retirement’.

Jones, who grew up in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was a committed union activist during a long career in construction, as well as standing for the Communist Party of Great Britain in local authority elections.

On retirement, in 1982, however, he started a new life as the Morning Star’s industrial correspondent. It was a tumultuous period during which to file copy. Reporting the 1984 miners’ strike, Wapping, and many other industrial struggles, he gained a reputation for representing working-class communities through their own words and experiences.

His accomplishments in journalism and the NUJ were recognised with his elevation to Member of Honour in 2013. Delivering the award, Anita Halpin, NUJ treasurer at the time, said: “Roy has made a tremendous contribution to the NUJ as a reporter of trade union affairs and as an effective and popular activist.”

He was well-known at political and sporting events around Colwyn Bay, north Wales, where he lived in his later years. His down-to-earth community commitment saw expression in campaigns for footpaths through council estates, organising benefit concerts featuring Ewan McColl, and during 14 years as press officer of the Old Colwyn Environmental Federation.

His autobiography, Reminiscences of a worker correspondent was published by Manifesto Press in 2023.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“Roy was a familiar figure and voice at NUJ conferences over many years. His contributions were informed by his radical politics, his life experiences and his deep professional insights. He was an eyewitness to many of the most momentous disputes and strikes. He will be sorely missed by his many friends.”

John Fray, former deputy general secretary, said:

“Roy was an NUJ stalwart who never failed his union. It was a privilege to host his dinner after Roy had been awarded and received his NUJ Membership of Honour. He was a great man of outstanding character and steadfast principles who always looked to create the best for us all. Condolences to all his family. Rest in peace, Roy, a true comrade.”

Mike Smith, a former Press and PR branch member, said:

“I first got to know Roy Jones in the early 1980s. I was working in the TUC press office when he joined the Morning Star as industrial correspondent. “Roy had become a member of the industrial correspondents group, the large diverse body of reporters representing all the national newspapers, some regional ones too and the broadcasting organisations. They would door-step newsworthy meetings and attend our press conferences. Roy stood out from the group. As a Morning Star representative, he was obviously committed, but what made Roy different was that he, almost alone, had a background as a worker and an activist in the manual trades. He worked with other group members, sharing stories, tip-offs and what was going on where. But he had a different perspective and that showed in his writing. “I recently read and enjoyed his Reminiscences of a worker correspondent and would commend the book to anyone who wishes to know more about the working-class life of an active socialist in the mid-twentieth century as well as press coverage of the major industrial disputes in the later part of that century. “Roy’s stories of skilled work undertaken in difficult conditions around the country at a time when employers were not restrained by safety legislation or enforceable rights are a revelation, as are his reports of how he and his colleagues fought for their rights. “His commitment to the socialist cause and the way he was frequently blacklisted as a result shines through as does his devotion to his family. “I know only indirectly of his involvement in the NUJ, as we were in different branches. But I was not surprised by his continuing commitment as a pension activist. It would be the natural thing for him to do. “Roy was great company. I especially remember his participation in the then traditional cricket match between the industrial correspondents and TUC general council, though was not too pleased when he ran me out. “Roy’s was a remarkably varied and committed life. We will not see his like again.”

