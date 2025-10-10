Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Region 5 Marathon in Tshwane, 12 Oct

The countdown has officially begun! All roads lead to the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Sunday, 12 October 2025, where the Region 5 Marathon will set the capital ablaze with colour, culture, and competition.

With entries continue to roll in and anticipation soaring, organisers are calling on athletes across Southern Africa to secure their spots in what is fast becoming the continent’s most exciting new running spectacle. Offering R50 000 each for the 21.1km male and female winners, the Region 5 Marathon is raising the bar for regional competition — blending elite athletics, community spirit, and cultural celebration into one unforgettable experience.

“The Region 5 Marathon is not just about running, it’s about showing the world the strength, unity, and talent of our continent,” said the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. “This is a celebration of health and togetherness, and I’m proud that South Africa is part of it. This marathon is not only for elite athletes, but also for everyone who believes in the power of sport to unite and uplift.”

"It’s about thousands of South Africans coming together, getting fit, and building our nation through sport. With big prize money on the table, we are showing our commitment to growing athletics and creating real opportunities for athletes at every level. I urge all aspiring runners, young and old, seasoned, or first-time runners, to take part in this extraordinary event.”

Stanley Mutoya, CEO of AUSC Region 5, hailed the event as a “historic milestone” for the region. “It is with great excitement that we announce the hosting of the Region 5 Marathon - a first of its kind in our history.

"We call upon all participants and spectators to come dressed in vibrant African attire, as we turn the streets of Tshwane into a canvas of unity and identity. We further encourage Embassies to exhibit and showcase Africa’s rich culinary heritage, making this event not only a sporting spectacle but also a cultural festival.

"Corporates are invited to join hands with Region 5 as this marathon makes a bold activation in the lead-up to the G20 Summit, proving that sport is a unifying force that connects communities, economies, and nations. Importantly, this marathon also serves as South Africa’s strategic build-up to the 13th edition of the Region 5 Youth Games in 2028.

Zakhele Dlamini, President of the Southern Africa Confederation of Athletics (SACA), described the event as a defining moment for Southern African athletics. “We are excited about the Region 5 Marathon. This historic event is a catalyst for road running excellence in our region and a platform to inspire participation, performance, and pride among our athletics federations. It marks a bold step in strengthening Southern Africa’s presence on the global athletics stage.”

James Moloi, President of Athletics South Africa (ASA), said the host country is ready to deliver a spectacle worthy of the continent. “The Region 5 Marathon is a proud moment for South Africa and for the entire Southern African athletics family. Hosting this event at the Union Buildings - a symbol of unity and progress - sends a powerful message that our region is ready to lead the future of global road running.

“As ASA, we see this marathon as a springboard for development, giving young athletes, clubs, and communities a reason to dream big. We invite the world to witness what Southern Africa can offer - passion, performance, and pure African energy.”

Event details

Date: Sunday, 12 October 2025

Venue: Union Buildings, Tshwane

Start Times: 21km & 10km at 07:00 | 5km & Fun Run at 07:15 | 1 Mile (athletes with disabilities) at 10:00

Entry Fees: 5km: R80 | 10km: R150 | 21km: R200

Online Entries: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1577017514

Race Pack Collection: 10–11 October 2025

Physical entries: 11 October, 10am - 5pm | 12 October before the race

CT Hotel, 643 Cnr Stanza Bopape & Wessels Streets, Arcadia (opposite Union Buildings)

Friday: 09:00–17:00 | Saturday: 09:00–14:00

The first 3 000 online entries will receive a free commemorative T-shirt.

All finishers will be awarded medals.

#RunTheRegion.

#FeelThePride.

#BeThePowerOfAfrica

Contact details:

Race Enquiries: +27 87 330 0001 - landline

Enoch (Race Coordinator): +27 82 825 8001 - mobile

AUSC Region 5 office: +2673914960 – landline

Media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Phatheka Ntanta, Acting Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: PhathekaN@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 79 523 9751