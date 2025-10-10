Sport, Arts and Culture invites media accreditation for 4th G20 Culture Working Group Ministerial Session in KwaZulu-Natal

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, will host the 4th G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Ministerial Session at The Capital Zimbali Hotel.

This high-level three-day session is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 October 2025 . The first two days will conclude discussions between technical officials, following a series of CWG meetings already held this year, and wrapping up with the Ministerial Meeting on 29 October 2025. That will serve as a platform to consolidate outcomes and recommendations in preparation for the much anticipated and historic G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, under the theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

The session will build on prior engagements and further advance discussions on the following four key priorities: Safeguarding and Restitution of Cultural Heritage to protect human rights; Integrating Cultural Policies into Socio-Economic Strategies for inclusive, rights-based development; Harnessing Digital Technologies for the protection and promotion of culture and sustainable economies; and Exploring the Intersection of Culture and Climate Change in shaping global responses.

Members of the media who wish to cover this 4th G20 Culture Working Group ministerial session are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and send it back to solomonm@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, 22 October at 12:00.

NB: No pdf form will be accepted

For RSVPs enquiries: Kindly contact Mr Solomon Maseko, cell: 077 609 3188.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Phatheka Ntanta, Acting Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: PhathekaN@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 79 523 9751

