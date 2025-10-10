Trade, Industry and Competition hosts Export Symposium in Midrand, 14 to 16 Oct

Recent developments in global trade, which include tariff hikes, have underscored the urgent need for South Africa to diversify its markets, deepen value addition and expand participation the of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), and historically disadvantaged enterprises in global and regional value chains. Against this backdrop, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host a three-day Export Symposium and Expo at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand from 14–16 October 2025.

The Export Symposium and Expo seeks to address these challenges and position South Africa for sustainable export-led growth. It will bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, private sector representatives, export-focused businesses, and international trade experts, to explore strategies for growing and diversifying exports.

Increasing trade with Africa, utilising international trade agreements, expanding value-added trade in goods and services, and addressing key challenges such as access to finance and market identification will be high on the agenda.

100 exhibitors from various sectors including, the aerospace and defence, agro processing, manufacturing, medical and pharma, rail services and crafts, automotive and components, boat building, chemicals, clothing and textiles, footwear and leather, film, furniture and decor, are expected to showcase their products and services at the event.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi says they anticipate the businesspeople to generate business leads, secure distribution deals, and exports sales from the expected buyers from various regions.

“We are committed to the promotion of value-added trade with both traditional and emerging markets and fostering collaboration between government, business, and labour to sustain export-led growth. With this symposium, we want to provide a platform for dialogue on strategies to enhance South Africa’s export competitiveness, export capacity and market reach,” says Godlimpi.

He adds that with combined minds from government officials, organised business, and international trade experts, actionable strategies for improving access to finance for exporters will be developed.

The event will also highlight South African exporters in key sectors through an exhibition, business-to-business engagements between the South African companies and international buyers to unlock export opportunities.

Export opportunities under regional groupings such as BRICS+, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Gulf will be explored to increase market access. Trade agreements such as African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) will also be explored to discover export opportunities.

The European Union, Southern African Development Community-Economic Partnership Agreement (SADC EU EPA) and the European Free Trade Association, Southern African Customs Union (EFTA SACU) will also be discussed to explore export markets.

