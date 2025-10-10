Health convenes media and mental health stakeholder engagement session, 10 Oct

The Department of Health will on Friday, 10 October, convene a media and mental health stakeholder engagement session to discuss the burden of mental health in South Africa, including leading contributing factors, and recommendations to improve mental health care.

Mental health conditions are among the leading causes of disability globally and also impose high costs on households, employers, and economies. According to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people are living with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression; however, most do not receive adequate care. This has the potential to inflict huge human and economic tolls requiring a greater investment and action to scale up services to protect and promote people’s mental health.

In South Africa, the mental health system continues to face an additional and growing challenge of substance abuse. Substance use disorders are placing immense pressure on public health facilities, emergency services, and mental health professionals, often resulting in complex diagnosis that require multidisciplinary care. Addressing substance abuse challenges requires strengthened prevention, rehabilitation, and health promotion interventions at all levels of the health system.

It is for this reason that the Department has decided to observe the 2025 World Mental Health Day by bringing together various stakeholders and individuals with a common goal of improving mental health and substance abuse issues; to share information, best practices, and provide feedback on the impact of the current interventions to make necessary adjustments to achieve the desired outcomes.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, together with Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, and other provincial MECs for Health, will participate in the mental health panel discussion, joined by representatives from key stakeholders, including Ms Shenaaz EL-Halabi from the World Health Organization, Ms Cassey Chambers from SA Depression and Anxiety Group, Prof Solomon Rataemane representing the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Mental Health, health professionals, and people with lived experiences of mental health conditions and drug dependency.

The session forms part of this year`s World Mental Health Day commemorative activities, will be held under the theme: “Together for Mental Health," which emphasises the power of collective support and connection in fostering mental health, demonstrating how working together creates a sense of belonging. The theme also highlights the importance of stakeholders working together further to strengthen access to mental health services across the country.

The World Health Organization calls on all countries to accelerate implementation of the action plan to achieve meaningful progress towards better mental health for their populations through integration of mental health services into primary healthcare and general hospital care to increase access to care, reduce the treatment gap, combat stigma, and promote overall mental well-being

The day will start with a walkabout in selected areas within the health facility to showcase some of the progressive interventions and investments that strengthen mental health and substance abuse service provision. The walk-about will also include interactions with frontline health workers who manage substance abuse patients, affected patients, to better understand the challenges that they are experiencing, to collaboratively find solutions.

