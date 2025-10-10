Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,375 in the last 365 days.

Umalusi briefs media on state of readiness of the 2025 exams, 15 Oct

The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies (Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2025 end of year national examinations in respect of the:

  • National Senior Certificate (NSC)
  • National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4)
  • NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)
  • General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The details of the briefing are as follows: 

Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Time: 09h30 for 10h00
Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building, 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria
Live Streaming: Facebook: Umalusi_RSA

Enquiries:
Biki Lepota
Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 076 920 6184
E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Umalusi briefs media on state of readiness of the 2025 exams, 15 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more