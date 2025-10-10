Umalusi briefs media on state of readiness of the 2025 exams, 15 Oct

The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies (Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2025 end of year national examinations in respect of the:

National Senior Certificate (NSC)

National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4)

NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)

General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building, 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria

Live Streaming: Facebook: Umalusi_RSA

Enquiries:

Biki Lepota

Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications

Cell: 076 920 6184

E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za

