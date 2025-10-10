New Haven Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Bruce Bushey

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/109/2025, Troopers responded to a report of a restraining order violation in New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bruce Bushey had violated a court-ordered relief from abuse order. Bushey was located, taken into custody, and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Bushey was issued conditions of release to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



