New Haven Barracks / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 at 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Bruce Bushey
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/109/2025, Troopers responded to a report of a restraining order violation in New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bruce Bushey had violated a court-ordered relief from abuse order. Bushey was located, taken into custody, and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Bushey was issued conditions of release to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
