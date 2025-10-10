Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,374 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5004502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                       

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Bruce Bushey                                      

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/109/2025, Troopers responded to a report of a restraining order violation in New Haven, Vermont.  Investigation revealed Bruce Bushey had violated a court-ordered relief from abuse order. Bushey was located, taken into custody, and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Bushey was issued conditions of release to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more