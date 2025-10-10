Forestry Sector Advances Global Effort to create Consistent Natural Capital Reporting

Helsinki meet is major milestone for Capitals Coalition-led, TNFD-supported, initiative toward consistent, credible, investor-relevant natural capital reporting

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) today announced that 18 leading forestry enterprises—stewarding more than 23 million hectares (57 million acres) in 38 countries—met in Helsinki to take the first collective step toward a globally consistent approach for natural capital accounting. The initiative marks a historic moment: the forestry sector uniting with one voice to make nature’s contributions fully visible.

Markets have long driven economic growth but often fail to account for nature’s true value. The forestry sector, which stewards vast ecosystem footprints, is well-positioned to lead positive change. From clean water and carbon storage to recreation and biodiversity, forests deliver vital services for both businesses and society. By piloting the trusted TNFD and Natural Capital Protocol frameworks, the sector aims to shape a global approach for measuring and valuing natural assets—from Japan to Java, Uruguay to the UK.

“Collaboration at this scale is a game-changer,” said Ross Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of ISFC. “This is the first time the global forestry sector has united around a shared Natural Capital framework, setting a foundation for others to follow.”

During the Helsinki meeting, project leaders and member companies agreed on the seven most material ecosystem services that will be studied, measured, valued, and disclosed globally over the next 12 months.

“This initiative is about making better decisions, at a global scale,” said Rayne van den Berg, Project Lead, Value Australia (regional hub for Capitals Coalition). “By working with TNFD we are harmonizing global best practices into the forestry sector to deliver credible, consistent results so investors and others can make better decisions about what matters for business and society with confidence.”

The Helsinki milestone marks the beginning of a global effort:

• COP30 (November 2025, Belém, Brazil): Release of an interim industry report summarizing progress to date and the announcement of the project’s future focus areas for natural capital accounting.

• COP31 (November 2026): Publication of the first consolidated sector-wide Natural Capital Report, based on consistent company natural capital accounts across the seven prioritized ecosystem services, as well as some of the individual participating companies publishing their own natural capital reports.

Together, these steps create a pathway where nature’s vital contributions are visible, quantified, and valued in financial terms. This will unlock scalable private investment, drive better decision-making, and evolve the forestry sector’s long-standing commitment to a nature-positive bioeconomy.

About the ISFC:

The ISFC is the global association for the private forestry sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive, forest-based circular bioeconomy. The ISFC companies steward more than 31 million hectares (76 million acres) of forests in 38 countries on all six forest growing continents. Read more at https://is-fc.com/

About the Capitals Coalition:

The Capitals Coalition is a global collaboration with a shared vision for a resilient economy that values what matters. Through a network of over 500 partners we are building confidence and empowering action to embed the value of all capitals (Natural, Social, Human and Produced) in decision-making by 2035. Value Australia is the regional hub of the Capitals Coalition working to drive momentum towards COP31. Read more at https://capitalscoalition.org/

About the TNFD:

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is comprised of 40 business and finance leaders from around the world and was launched in 2021 with the support of the G20. TNFD provides recommendations and guidance for market participants and other stakeholders about how nature beyond climate should be assessed, managed and reported. It has built a global movement of support and action, including over 500 organisations and over USD$17 trillion in assets under management (AUM) now committed to reporting their nature-related issues aligned with the TNFD recommendations published in September 2023. The TNFD recommendations build on the previous approach and recommendation of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are aligned with the impact standards of the GRI, the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the sustainability reporting standards of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Read more at https://tnfd.global/

