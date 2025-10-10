Rain Curtain by 720 Health iTech Wins Gold in A' HVAC Awards

Rain Curtain

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of HVAC design, has announced Rain Curtain by 720 Health iTech as the Gold Winner in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation of Rain Curtain, a multifunctional humidifier that sets new standards in the HVAC industry.Rain Curtain addresses the growing demand for efficient, hygienic, and user-friendly humidification solutions in both residential and commercial settings. By incorporating advanced water circulation spray technology and separating the humidification filter from the water tank, this innovative design effectively prevents bacterial growth while enhancing humidification efficiency, aligning perfectly with the evolving needs and expectations of the HVAC market.What sets Rain Curtain apart is its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. The design features a semi-transparent "Rain Curtain" window that showcases the water circulation spray humidification technology, allowing users to witness the mesmerizing effect of rainwater on glass. With its simplified front panel, cleverly hidden air intake grille, and harmonious blend of square and round contours, Rain Curtain seamlessly integrates into various home environments, offering both visual appeal and practical benefits.The recognition bestowed upon Rain Curtain by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to 720 Health iTech's commitment to pushing the boundaries of HVAC design. This achievement is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further innovation and setting new benchmarks in the industry. The award also motivates the talented team at 720 Health iTech to continue their pursuit of excellence, ensuring that their products consistently deliver exceptional performance and user experience.Rain Curtain was brought to life by a dedicated team of experts at 720 Health iTech, including Product Managers Yu Hua and Si Xiaolei, and Designers Chen Jian, Cao Lan, Zhao Feixiang, Diao Ke, Cai Weibin, Li Huakeng, and Huo Junhui. Their collective expertise and passion for innovation have been instrumental in the success of this groundbreaking design.Interested parties may learn more about Rain Curtain and its award-winning design at:About 720 Health iTech720 (Beijing) Health Technology Co., Ltd., established in March 2014, is a National High-Tech Enterprise and Zhongguancun High-Tech Enterprise. As an emerging developer of AIoT-based smart home hardware and industry solutions, it specializes in environmental health technologies, covering intelligent environmental monitoring, air purification/disinfection, water purification, sterilization, and pesticide residue removal. With over 30 global patents, 720 Health iTech is committed to delivering integrated health-focused solutions for residential and commercial applications.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category, acknowledging designs that push boundaries, deliver value, and advance the field. The Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted and prestigious recognition of outstanding achievements in HVAC design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Award is a globally respected competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, from visionary product designers to influential brands in the HVAC industry. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and contribute to the advancement of HVAC design. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://goldenhvacawards.com

