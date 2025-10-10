128 Bpm by Ximena Ureta Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

128 Bpm

Ximena Ureta's innovative gin packaging design, 128 Bpm, earns prestigious Golden A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions , has announced Ximena Ureta 's "128 Bpm" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and impact of Ureta's work within the packaging industry.The 128 Bpm packaging design showcases a remarkable synergy between music and design, resonating with the pulse of a joyful heart. By aligning the concept with the magic number of 128 beats per minute, Ureta has created a design that not only appeals to the senses but also evokes a deep emotional connection with the audience. This innovative approach demonstrates the relevance and potential of packaging design in enhancing the consumer experience and driving industry trends.Inspired by the rich history and evolution of Blues music, 128 Bpm features a striking blue color palette and intricate bird illustrations that symbolize the migration of music and the gathering of botanicals. The packaging's unique design elements, such as the D'Angelico Deluxe guitar silhouette and the use of embossing and debossing techniques, create a tactile and visually engaging experience for consumers. These carefully crafted details set 128 Bpm apart from competitors, showcasing Ureta's exceptional design skills and innovative approach.The Golden A' Design Award for 128 Bpm serves as a testament to Ximena Ureta's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within her studio and contribute to the advancement of packaging design standards in the industry. By pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality, Ureta continues to demonstrate the transformative power of good design in enhancing consumer experiences and driving market success.Art Direction and Design: Ximena UretaXimena Ureta, the founder of Ximena Ureta Design Studio, led the art direction and design of the award-winning 128 Bpm packaging.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Ximena UretaXimena Ureta is a prominent Chilean designer and founder of Ximena Ureta Design Studio. Known for her innovative and emotionally resonant designs, Ureta combines artistic and technical elements with great sensitivity. Her unique style and commitment to excellence have established her as a influential figure in the field of design, creating works that inspire, excite, and raise awareness.About Contraseña MagazineContraseña Magazine is a publication with over 24 years of experience, specializing in communication and graphic design. The magazine offers insights into printing technologies and trends in graphic production across various areas, including packaging, labels, editorial, photography, design, and illustration. As a trusted resource in the industry, Contraseña Magazine showcases the latest innovations and best practices in the field.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Packaging Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and market competitiveness. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further advancements in the field of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. Organized annually since 2008, the competition attracts entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.