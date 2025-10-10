Solid Order by Yawen Jiang - A Design Studio Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Solid Order

Innovative Jewelry Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of packaging design, has announced Solid Order by Yawen Jiang - A Design Studio as the Gold Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious award acknowledges the exceptional design and innovation of Solid Order, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the packaging industry.Solid Order's award-winning packaging design showcases the relevance of geometric shapes and architectural structures in contemporary jewelry presentation. By seamlessly blending form and function, this packaging solution not only enhances the product experience but also aligns with current trends in sustainable and multi-purpose packaging, offering practical benefits to both consumers and the industry.The packaging design of Solid Order stands out for its unique combination of textured specialty paper and semi-transparent frosted acrylic, creating a visually captivating and tactile experience. The thoughtful inclusion of interchangeable velvet insert holders allows the packaging to adapt to various jewelry types, demonstrating versatility and functionality. These innovative features set Solid Order apart in the market, showcasing the design's merits and potential to inspire future packaging solutions.The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Yawen Jiang - A Design Studio's commitment to excellence and innovation. This accolade is expected to inspire the studio's future projects, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award also motivates the team to continue their pursuit of creating designs that effectively communicate brand identity while providing exceptional user experiences.Solid Order was designed by Yawen Jiang and Cheng Zhang, showcasing their expertise in branding, packaging, and visual communication.Interested parties may learn more about Solid Order's award-winning packaging design at:About Yawen Jiang - A Design StudioYawen Jiang - A Design Studio is a multidisciplinary design company based in China, specializing in branding, packaging, and visual communication. The studio focuses on creating designs that are clear yet distinctive, integrating design and advertising to develop cohesive brand experiences. With an emphasis on conceptual clarity and functionality, Yawen Jiang - A Design Studio ensures that each project aligns with the client's identity while maintaining a strong visual impact.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Packaging Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence in packaging design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. By celebrating these remarkable designs, the A' Design Award aims to promote the advancement of the packaging industry and inspire future trends, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingaward.net

