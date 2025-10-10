Yunhai Shimen by Minquan Wang Wins Gold in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards

Yunhai Shimen

Minquan Wang's Yunhai Shimen Industry Park Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award in Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Yunhai Shimen by Minquan Wang as the Gold winner in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Yunhai Shimen Industry Park, positioning it as a leading example within the real estate industry.The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Yunhai Shimen, the award promotes the advancement of design standards and practices, encouraging the development of functional, aesthetically pleasing, and innovative spaces. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires the entire industry to strive for excellence in real estate design.Yunhai Shimen Industry Park stands out for its unique approach to creating a mixed-use development that seamlessly integrates community functions into a retail complex. The project's design draws inspiration from the mountainous landscape of Qujiang, featuring clean, geometric forms of staggering towers and cascading platforms. The interconnected podium platforms, tower open spaces, and the Cloud Deck gallery provide ample opportunities for civic activities at various levels and scales, making Yunhai Shimen a truly exceptional and innovative design.The recognition of Yunhai Shimen by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Minquan Wang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of real estate design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates the team behind Yunhai Shimen to continue striving for excellence and setting new benchmarks in the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Minquan WangMinquan Wang is a registered architect in Connecticut and member of the American Institute of Architects. With a diverse portfolio of high-profile mixed-use projects, Minquan has worked with renowned firms such as KPF in New York and currently serves as an Architect at David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai. His personal works have received multiple awards and accolades, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the field of architecture. Minquan holds an M.Arch from Yale School of Architecture and a B.Arch from Tsinghua University.About Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design GroupZhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group, established in 1983, is a large-scale engineering consulting enterprise that integrates design, construction, and scientific research. With a strong foundation in a comprehensive engineering university, the group boasts nearly 2,000 full-time engineering and technical personnel, including over 1,200 engineers with intermediate and senior titles. The group's expertise is further enhanced by more than 400 registered professionals with various qualifications, such as national first-class registered architects and structural engineers, as well as high-level talents like national and provincial outstanding young architects, engineering survey and design masters, and Hangzhou outstanding young architects.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the industry. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, sustainable design implementation, architectural excellence, integration with the surrounding environment, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, design versatility, inclusion of smart technologies, economic viability, adherence to safety standards, incorporation of green spaces, user comfort consideration, cultural sensitivity, design durability, adaptability to changing needs, optimal lighting design, effective sound insulation, efficient use of materials, innovative construction techniques, and consideration of local climate. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and voting by a world-class influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, real estate industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in various industries, including construction and real estate. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across multiple categories. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting https://realestatedesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.