Shanghai New Bund Mansion by Jian Zhang Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Shanghai New Bund Mansion

Jian Zhang's Exceptional "Experience Center" Design Earns Prestigious Recognition in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jian Zhang as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the outstanding work, "Shanghai New Bund Mansion." This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design quality and innovation demonstrated by Jian Zhang's "Experience Center" project, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the interior design industry.The award-winning Shanghai New Bund Mansion design showcases the importance of crafting immersive experiences that resonate with local culture and heritage. By seamlessly blending traditional Shanghai charm with contemporary design elements, Jian Zhang's work demonstrates the potential for interior spaces to serve as powerful storytelling vessels. This recognition underscores the growing demand for designs that not only meet functional requirements but also foster meaningful connections between people and their built environments.Jian Zhang's Shanghai New Bund Mansion stands out for its masterful use of classic elements reminiscent of Old Shanghai, reinterpreted through a modern lens of fashion and architectural refinement. The design successfully navigates the challenges of adapting an experience center to the constraints of an office building environment, employing innovative strategies to optimize space and create a welcoming atmosphere. From the luxurious green velvet curtain in the elevator hall to the sophisticated welcome area with its elegant arc-shaped stone wall and sleek black reception desk, every detail contributes to a memorable and immersive experience.The A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Jian Zhang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering a continued exploration of the interplay between modernity and classicism. By setting a new standard for aesthetic and cultural relevance, Shanghai New Bund Mansion is poised to shape the broader identity of Lujiazui in the real estate market, ultimately contributing to the evolution of the brand's image.Team MembersShanghai New Bund Mansion was designed by chief designer Zhang Jian, who led the project with creativity and vision.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jian ZhangJian Zhang is a talented designer from China who works with Dejoy International Architects (DIA), a global design firm founded by designers from China and Germany. With design and consultant teams in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Herford, DIA specializes in premium public spaces such as hotels, offices, residences, clubs, and commercial areas. The firm has gained a remarkable reputation in the interior design industry for its steady style and high-quality work.About Dejoy International ArchitectsDejoy International Architects (DlA) is an international design team focusing on high-end real estate interior design, with teams in Shenzhen and Shanghai, China. DIA specializes in designing premium public spaces, including hotels, offices, residences, clubs, and commercial areas. The firm has established long-term partnerships with prominent clients such as CRland, Merchants, Greentown, OCT, and Sunac, creating a series of masterpieces in top cities. Since its establishment, DIA has gained a remarkable reputation in the interior design industry for its consistent style and high-quality work.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability. Golden A' Design Award winners set new benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, now in its 17th year. The competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, a highly respected category within the competition, promotes excellence and innovation in interior design by acknowledging participants' creativity, superior design capabilities, and potential to inspire future trends.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.