Phoenix Mansion by Premier Jade Design Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Premier Jade Design's Phoenix Mansion Receives Prestigious Recognition in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Premier Jade Design as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their exceptional work, Phoenix Mansion. This significant achievement underscores the innovative design and superior craftsmanship that characterize Premier Jade Design's approach to interior spaces.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award celebrates designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality, setting new standards for the industry. Phoenix Mansion exemplifies these qualities, offering a unique and inspiring environment that resonates with both users and industry professionals. This recognition highlights the project's relevance to current trends and its potential to shape future developments in interior design.Phoenix Mansion draws inspiration from the regional culture of Fenghuang Mountain in Yiwu, known as the city of the phoenix. The design concept revolves around welcoming the phoenix back to its nest, depicting the beautiful scene of hundreds of birds worshiping the phoenix. Through careful site research, user studies, and expert consultations, Premier Jade Design has created a harmonious integration of indoor and outdoor spaces that respects nature while providing a functional and aesthetically pleasing environment.The Gold A' Design Award for Phoenix Mansion serves as a testament to Premier Jade Design's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving them to continue exploring new possibilities in interior design while maintaining their focus on creating spaces that enhance the human experience. As the industry evolves, Premier Jade Design is well-positioned to make significant contributions and influence the direction of interior design.Interested parties may learn more about Phoenix Mansion and its award-winning design at:About Premier Jade DesignPremier Jade Design, founded by Yongna Sheng in 2010, is a professional design company dedicated to interior design, lighting design, art display, global procurement, and other services. With a design team of nearly 100 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, Premier Jade Design provides comprehensive design and consulting services for real estate, commerce, office, hotels, and private homes. Adhering to the principle of "craftsmanship leading," the company delivers hard and soft furnishings that perfectly integrate aesthetic quality into each project.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. Winners of the Gold A' Design Award serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, providing an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

